Starbucks expands Asia sales of Via instant coffee

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
* Via to debut in five more countries in Asia
* Will also begin selling in Australia
* Move will double number of Via markets to 12
LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) in September will begin selling its Via instant coffee in South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, and also in Australia, the world's biggest coffee chain said on Tuesday.
Starbucks already sells Via in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, the Philippines and Britain, and expects Via to become a billion-dollar business over time. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.