Starbucks expands Asia sales of Via instant coffee

* Via to debut in five more countries in Asia

* Will also begin selling in Australia

* Move will double number of Via markets to 12

LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) in September will begin selling its Via instant coffee in South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, and also in Australia, the world's biggest coffee chain said on Tuesday.

Starbucks already sells Via in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, the Philippines and Britain, and expects Via to become a billion-dollar business over time. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Matthew Lewis)

