Starbucks to open first outlet in Vietnam in early February

Jan 3 Starbucks Corp said it will set
up its first outlet in Vietnam early next month as the U.S.
chain continues to expand in fast-growing Asian markets.
Starbucks said it will partner with Hong Kong's Maxim's
Group to open its first store in Ho Chi Minh City and reiterated
that Asia continues to be a significant growth driver for the
company.
"Vietnam is one of the most dynamic and exciting markets in
the world and we are proud to add Vietnam as the 12th market
across the China and Asia-Pacific region," said John Culver,
president, Starbucks China and Asia Pacific.
Starbucks already buys some of the highest-quality arabica
coffee from Vietnam and said it is committed to sourcing more
from the region in the long-run.
Vietnam is the second-biggest coffee producer in the world
after Brazil.
Starbucks operates more than 3,300 stores across 11
countries in the China and Asia-Pacific region.
Through its licensed partner, Coffee Concepts (Hong Kong)
Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong's Maxim's Group, Starbucks operates
more than 130 stores in Hong Kong and Macau. Last year,
Starbucks opened its first store in India.