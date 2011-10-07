France's largest hotel to be put on sale for $469 mln

LONDON Oct 7 Starman Hotels is considering whether to sell France's largest hotel, the Le Meridien Etoile Hotel in Paris, for 350 million euros ($469 million) and may put the hotel on the market as early as Monday, CBRE Hotels said on Friday.

CBRE Hotels was appointed to advise on the potential sale of the 1,025-bedroom hotel after London-based Starman Hotels received several unsolicited bids, a CBRE Hotels spokesman said.

Starman Hotels was set up as a joint venture between Starwood Capital Group and the failed Lehman Brothers in 2005. ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)