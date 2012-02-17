Thai Star Petroleum delays IPO to Q2 - energy min official

BANGKOK Feb 17 Star Petroleum Refining Co, a joint venture of Chevron Corp and Thailand's PTT Pcl, is expected to launch an initial public offering on the Thai bourse in the second quarter of 2012, a senior Energy Minister official said on Friday.

The delay was because PTT and Chevron took longer than expected to agree on financial advisers for the IPO, Norkun Sittipong, permanent secretary at the Energy Ministry, told reporters.

"PTT and Chevron have just reached an agreement and we aim to do it in the second quarter," he said.

Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron and 36 percent by state-owned PTT, operates a 160,000 barrel per day refinery in eastern Rayong province.