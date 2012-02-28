Thai Star Petroleum to launch IPO in Q3 - PTT

BANGKOK Feb 28 Star Petroleum Refining
Co, a joint venture of Chevron Corp and Thailand's PTT
Pcl, is expected to list shares on the Thai bourse in
the third quarter, delayed from the second quarter, PTT's chief
financial officer said on Tuesday.
The delay was mainly due to the registration process and the
need to see first-quarter financial results first, Tevin
Vongvanich told reporters.
Earlier this month, an Energy Ministry official said he
expected Star Petroleum to launch its IPO in the second quarter.
Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron and 36 percent
by state-owned PTT, operates a 160,000 barrel per day refinery
in eastern Rayong province.