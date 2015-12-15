AMC wins U.S. approval to buy Starplex theaters

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 15 AMC Entertainment Holdings
Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Starplex
Cinemas on condition that it sell one theater in Connecticut and
one in New Jersey, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The deal was valued at $172 million, the department said.
AMC operates 349 theaters with 4,975 screens, most of them
in the United States. Starplex Cinemas has 33 theaters with 346
screens in 12 states, the department said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)