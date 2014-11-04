BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding reports 9-month sales of CHF 288 mln, down 1.0 pct

Nov 4 Starrag Group Holding AG

* Says orders received during the first three quarters of 2014 amounted to 269 million Swiss francs, 18.8 pct less than in the below the exceptionally strong prior year period

* Says 9-month higher operating profit (EBIT) of 13.0 million Swiss francs(+1.6 pct y-o-y) resulted in operating margin of 4.5 percentage points (4.4 pct)

* Says 9-month net profit remained unchanged at 9.4 million Swiss francs, or 3.3 pct of sales (3.2 pct in the previous year period)

* Says 9-month sales revenues amounted to 288 million Swiss francs, 1.0 pct less than in the comparable period of last year

* Sees FY 2014 order intake to be lower than in the previous year

* Sees FY 2014 order intake to be lower than in the previous year

* Sees FY 2014 sales as well as profit margins the same as in 2013