BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding reports 9-month sales of CHF 288 mln, down 1.0 pct

Nov 4 Starrag Group Holding AG
* Says orders received during the first three quarters of
2014 amounted to 269 million Swiss francs, 18.8 pct less than in
the below the exceptionally strong prior year period
* Says 9-month higher operating profit (EBIT) of 13.0
million Swiss francs(+1.6 pct y-o-y) resulted in operating
margin of 4.5 percentage points (4.4 pct)
* Says 9-month net profit remained unchanged at 9.4 million
Swiss francs, or 3.3 pct of sales (3.2 pct in the previous year
period)
* Says 9-month sales revenues amounted to 288 million Swiss
francs, 1.0 pct less than in the comparable period of last year
* Sees FY 2014 order intake to be lower than in the previous
year
* Sees FY 2014 sales as well as profit margins the same as
in 2013
Source text: bit.ly/10nmPSt
Further company coverage: