BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding to reorganize structure

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
Dec 12 Starrag Group Holding AG :
* Reorganization targeting strategic market segments for more growth and profitability
* New structure will consist of 4 units: Aerospace & Energy, Transportation & Industrial Components and Precision Engineering
* Average sales growth of at least 5 pct per annum and consolidated EBIT margin of at least 8 pct throughout cycle are targeted in coming years Source text - bit.ly/1zWVgvx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------