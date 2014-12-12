BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding to reorganize structure

Dec 12 Starrag Group Holding AG :

* Reorganization targeting strategic market segments for more growth and profitability

* New structure will consist of 4 units: Aerospace & Energy, Transportation & Industrial Components and Precision Engineering

* Average sales growth of at least 5 pct per annum and consolidated EBIT margin of at least 8 pct throughout cycle are targeted in coming years