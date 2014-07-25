BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding H1 order intake of CHF 184 million, 11% below prior year period

July 25 Starrag Group Holding AG :
* Says H1 order intake of CHF 184 million, 11 % below prior
year period
* Says orders on hand at end of June 2014 remained high at CHF
267 million, 2.7
% less than at the end of 2013
* Says sales revenues for the first half of 2014 amounted to
CHF 190 million,
4.9 % less than a year ago
* Says H1 book-to-Bill Ratio Was 0.97
* Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 8.9 million versus CHF 9.1
million year ago
* Says H1 net profit rose by 15 % to CHF 6.6 million
* Says order intake for the full year 2014 is expected to fall
short of the
2013 figure
* Sees FY sales to be about the same as in 2013; margins are
expected to be
slightly higher compared to last year
* Source text - bit.ly/1rQDarZ
