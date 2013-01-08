版本:
BRIEF-Star Scientific up in premarket after ASAP human thyroid study results

NEW YORK Jan 8 Star Scientific Inc : * Up 14.6 percent to $3.14 in premarket after ASAP human thyroid study results
