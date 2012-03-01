CORRECTED-Ex-Sun CEO McNealy Dives into Social Media with Old Friends

By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Wayin, the new
social media venture backed by Sun Microsystems founder Scott
McNealy, announced it has raised $14 million in Series B funding
from U.S. Venture Partners.
If there's an element of déjà vu to the news, it's because
the funding round closed almost 30 years to the day after
McNealy founded Sun, in 1982, with U.S.V.P. as its first major
investor.
A nostalgic McNealy, who serves as chairman of Wayin's
board, told a gathering of investors celebrating the news at his
Portola Valley, Calif. home last week that the U.S.V.P.
investment felt like "we're closing the band".
Wayin, which provides social media content on "second
screens" - tablets and smartphones - to accompany simultaneous
television programming, represents a foray into wholly new
territory for McNealy, who steered Sun's evolution into an
enterprise computing behemoth as one of Silicon Valley's most
enduring and colorful CEOs. He stepped down in 2006; Oracle
bought Sun four years later, in 2010.
McNealy's new startup is competing in a hot emerging market
that has intrigued advertisers and media companies alike as they
explore the potential for soliciting instant feedback from
consumers during live programming. Facebook, for example, has a
"Questions" app, and many traditional media companies are
internally developing standalone apps for tablets.
If in the past TV market researchers surveyed audiences for
size and demographics, then "the next level is intent", McNealy
said. For instance, a second-screen app could ask a viewer
watching a golf tournament if he intended to purchase new golf
clubs this year.
Wayin CEO Tom Jessiman, who is based in Denver, acknowledged
that the startup's greatest advantage - and also perhaps a
potential weakness - is its extraordinary dependence on McNealy
and his vast personal network. McNealy, 57, has used his
connections to the upper echelons of the PGA Tour and the
Washington Capitals hockey team to strike content
partnerships.
On the board is his friend and Hollywood producer Burt
Sugarman, as well as Larry Sonsini, the renowned Silicon Valley
securities lawyer with whom he has longstanding ties.
In December, Frank Luntz, the conservative political
communications consultant and frequent Fox News contributor,
touted Wayin's potential for measuring viewers' political
sentiment on the Sean Hannity Show following a primary debate.
McNealy, a longtime Republican, said the company has
collaborated with Republican candidates, given the focus of the
national primaries -- both the campaigns for Newt Gingrich and
Mitt Romney have signed on to use the app -- but the company
hopes to woo Democratic congressional candidates during this
cycle as well.