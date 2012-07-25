Richly funded start-up Foursquare finally unveils revenue plan

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 After three years and
hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital funding,
Foursquare says it has a way to finally make money.
The social networking company said Wednesday it is launching
a "promoted updates" feature that allows businesses and
merchants to push specials and deals to nearby users. It
represents Foursquare's first attempt to monetize its user base
of 20 million people, who broadcast their location to friends on
the social network via "check-ins."
One of the more high-profile start-ups to emerge from what
is known colloquially as "Silicon Alley" in New York, Foursquare
has taken more than $70 million in venture capital. It made news
in 2011 by snagging investment at a reported valuation of $600
million without demonstrating a business model.
The company garnered attention as one of the early
geo-location-based apps, a field that tech investors believe
will expand as smartphone adoption proliferates.
In a blog post Wednesday, Foursquare touted the feature to
users as "a great way to find out what's happening at a local
coffee shop, save money on your next clothing purchase, or just
discover a store you've never been to before."
Foursquare said that companies including Best Buy,
Gap and Hilton Hotels will participate as part of the
program launch.