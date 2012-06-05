Startups must lower hopes after Facebook-Paul Graham

June 5 Prominent Silicon Valley investor Paul
Graham is warning the startups he fosters to ratchet down their
fundraising expectations and conserve cash - and he blames
Facebook.
"If you haven't raised money yet, lower your expectations
for fundraising," he wrote Tuesday in an email to his startups,
a copy of which was obtained by Reuters. "If you've raised a
lot, don't spend it."
Facebook's poor performance since its initial public
offering last month has many investors wondering whether
startups are truly worth the high valuations some had been
willing to pay in recent months.
Graham opened the letter by describing a recent dinner with
an investor who said Facebook's decline would hurt valuations
for early-stage startups. "But no one knows yet how much,"
Graham wrote. "Possibly only a little. Possibly a lot, if it
becomes a vicious circle."
Graham cofounded Y Combinator, an organization that supports
and funds startups and has backed high profile companies such as
online home-rental business Airbnb.
A separate follow-up email sent to the startups by Geoff
Ralston, also a partner at Y Combinator and the creator of
RocketMail, warned of a potential global crisis should Spain
require a bailout.
"It could get ugly and stay ugly for some time, and I
believe it very unlikely that this won't impact startup
funding," Ralston wrote.