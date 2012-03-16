Starwood CEO: Oil price rise reflects robust economy

* Oil price rise would have to be marked to affect hotel
demand- CEO
* Sees no sign of slowdown in China business
March 16 The chief executive of Starwood
Hotels & Resorts Worldwide said oil prices would have to
rise "pretty significantly" from current levels to put a dent in
hotel demand.
Frits Van Paasschen said the current increase in oil prices
reflects a U.S. and global economy that is gaining speed, a
factor that bodes well overall for hotels.
Starwood caters to higher-end customers with brands that
include Sheraton, W and Westin.
Oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent crude moving above
$125 a barrel, as Iran oil supply worries and a weakening of the
dollar on lesser chances of U.S. monetary policy tightening
improved investor risk appetite for commodities.
Van Paasschen said he wasn't overly concerned about oil
price levels at the current time.
"As we look at occupancy, not just in North America but
around the world, it's quite strong today," van Paasschen said
in a phone interview on Friday.
"If oil prices were to go to unheard of levels, that might
be a concern. If they rise even from where they are today, I'm
not concerned," he added.
Van Paasschen also said Starwood was not seeing signs of a
slowdown in its China business. Starwood expects to open its
100th hotel in China this year and has an added 100 under
construction in the country.
China cut its growth target to an eight-year low recently
and said boosting consumer demand was a key priority for 2012
.
"The Chinese economy by all accounts from what we see
continues on robustly" in terms of development, demand and
momentum in revenue per available room, an important hotel
metric, van Paasschen said.
He said an economy the size of China was likely to
experience "fits and starts" as it grows.
"Do I think it's a greater risk to be on the sidelines and
miss this growth than live through those fits and starts?
Absolutely," van Paasschen added.