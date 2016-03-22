China regulator would reject Anbang's Starwood deal -Caixin

BEIJING, March 22 China's insurance regulator
would likely reject a bid by Anbang Insurance Group to buy
Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc since it would
put the insurer's offshore assets above a threshold for overseas
investments, Caixin said on Tuesday.
Starwood, owner of the Sheraton and Westin brands, on Monday
accepted a sweetened $13.6 billion acquisition offer from rival
Marriott International Inc, spurning Anbang Insurance
Group's latest bid.
Chinese financial magazine Caixin said on its website that
China's insurance regulator "clearly has an attitude of not
supporting" Anbang's bid, as Anbang's overseas investments have
already reached a "red line" of not having more than 15 percent
of their assets invested overseas.
The magazine cited unspecified sources for its story.
China's insurance regulator could not be reached for comment
outside of normal business hours.
