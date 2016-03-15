China's Anbang: from auto insurance roots to global buyer of luxury hotels

* Anbang assets doubled to $253 bln since end-2014
* Commits to $30 bln in buyouts in last 18 months
* Starwood bid follows $6.5 billion luxury hotels deal
* Founder Wu Xiaohui seeking to transform local insurer
BEIJING, March 15 China's Anbang Insurance Group
Co has emerged from near obscurity 18 months ago to sign deals
worth more than $30 billion, moving into the big league of
global real estate and finance.
The Beijing-based firm has offered $12.8 billion for U.S.
hotel operator Starwood and also agreed
this month to pay Blackstone Group $6.5 billion for
Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc, whose 16 luxury properties
include the Four Seasons Washington D.C.
Established in 2004 as an automotive and property insurer by
chairman Wu Xiaohui, a native of China's entrepreneurial coastal
city Wenzhou, Anbang is looking to use its 1.65 trillion yuan
($253 billion) in assets to transform into a worldwide investor.
"Anbang will have a global footprint. In 10 years, Anbang
will have companies on all the world's continents," Wu, who is
49 and married to Deng Zhuorui, a granddaughter of Chinese
patriarch Deng Xiaoping, told students at Harvard University
last year.
Business associates describe Wu as passionate, impatient and
very ambitious. He often travels by private jet accompanied by a
retinue of assistants.
His acquisition strategy is underpinned by an aggressive
pursuit of yield-producing companies, those business associates
say, funded by cash from selling insurance products and other
sources.
In October 2014, Anbang agreed to pay $1.95 billion for the
Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, a move Wu said brought the
insurer "extra brand recognition" and business opportunities.
Last year, Anbang agreed to buy U.S. insurer Fidelity &
Guaranty Life for $1.6 billion, and paid around $1
billion for South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance Co
. It has also bought control of Fidea, a Belgium
based insurer, and the Belgian banking operations of Dutch
insurer Delta Lloyd. It is in talks to buy Allianz's
South Korean operations.
At home, Anbang has a leading stake in China Minsheng
Banking Corp Ltd , the country's biggest
private lender, and is a significant shareholder in China Vanke
Co , the largest residential property
developer.
CONNECTIONS
When he set up Anbang, Wu enlisted a small consortium of
private and state investors led by Shanghai Automotive Industry
Group Corp, the parent of a government-owned automaker that has
ventures with General Motors and Volkswagen.
State-owned China Petrochemical Corp later bought a stake.
Anbang's original board included Levin Zhu, former CEO of
China International Capital Corp and son of former premier Zhu
Rongji, and Long Yongtu, China's chief negotiator when it joined
the World Trade Organization. Wu also turned to Chen Xiaolu, a
son of Chinese Marshal Chen Yi, for support.
Anbang holds licenses for selling property, life and health
insurance, and operates an annuity insurance business and asset
management arm. It doesn't publish group finances, but says its
assets have more than doubled since December 2014.
Two subsidiaries, Anbang Life Insurance and Anbang Annuity
Insurance, raised 49 billion yuan ($7.53 billion) in investment
funds last year, mainly through selling high-yielding universal
life insurance policies.
($1 = 6.5056 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Matthew Miller and Michelle Price; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)