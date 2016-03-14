版本:
2016年 3月 14日 星期一

Starwood Hotels gets unsolicited buyout proposal

March 14 U.S. hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said it received a non-binding offer from a consortium of companies to buy it for $76 per share in cash.

The news comes months after Marriott International Inc agreed to buy Starwood for $12.2 billion to create the world's largest hotel chain.

Starwood did not disclose the names of the companies that made the approach. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

