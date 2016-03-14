Starwood Hotels gets unsolicited buyout proposal

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 U.S. hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said it received a non-binding offer from a consortium of companies to buy it for $76 per share in cash.
The news comes months after Marriott International Inc agreed to buy Starwood for $12.2 billion to create the world's largest hotel chain.
Starwood did not disclose the names of the companies that made the approach. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.