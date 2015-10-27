Chinese firms competing to bid for Starwood Hotels - WSJ

Oct 27 At least three big Chinese companies are competing to bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported.

Lodging giant Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co, along with HNA Group, parent of Hainan Airlines Co, and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, each have presented a proposal to the Chinese government over the past two months, the report said, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1H7RnXF) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)