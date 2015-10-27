Chinese firms competing to bid for Starwood Hotels - WSJ

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
Oct 27 At least three big Chinese companies are competing to bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported.
Lodging giant Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co, along with HNA Group, parent of Hainan Airlines Co, and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, each have presented a proposal to the Chinese government over the past two months, the report said, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1H7RnXF) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing