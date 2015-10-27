UPDATE 3-Three Chinese suitors show interest in Starwood Hotels -source

(Adds new sourcing, background)
By Mike Stone
Oct 27 China's sovereign wealth fund and two big
Chinese companies have expressed interest in Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide Inc, joining other potential suitors
from around the world, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Starwood Hotels, the owner of St. Regis and Sheraton hotel
brands, has indicated it is considering a sale, and its highly
prized collection of properties has also garnered interest from
wealthy Middle Eastern investors and other global firms, the
person said.
Lodging giant Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group
Co, Hainan Airlines Co's parent HNA Group
as well as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp have
expressed interest in Starwood, according to the source, who was
not authorized to speak on the record.
The three Chinese entities have submitted proposals to the
Chinese government over the past two months to allow them to
compete to buy Starwood, the WSJ reported, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1H7RnXF)
Beijing is expected to select a single bidder in the next
few weeks, the Journal said. China's government only wants one
bidder so as not to drive up the price by bidding against one
another, the paper said.
Starwood shares rose as much as 12.5 percent to $77.10 on
Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $13 billion.
Starwood said it did not comment on market rumors or
speculation.
Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group, HNA Group and
China Investment Corp did not respond to requests for comment.
If a Chinese company does emerge as the ultimate buyer for
Starwood, it could be controversial. In the past, Chinese
companies have bought other hotel properties, most notably the
Anbang Insurance Group's purchase of New York's Waldorf Astoria
in 2014 without objection from the U.S. government.
The government is unlikely to step in and stop this proposed
transaction, although it may shift sensitive meetings out of
Starwood properties or ask for particular hotels to be sold if
they are near sensitive military institutions, said Paul
Marquardt, a Cleary Gottlieb lawyer who is an expert on foreign
investment in the United States.
Starwood had reached out to potential bidders including
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Wyndham Worldwide
Corp and sovereign wealth funds in July, three months
after it decided to explore a sale.
InterContinental had said then that it was "not in talks
with Starwood with a view to a combination of the businesses,"
while Wyndham had declined to comment.
