UPDATE 4-Marriott wins back Sheraton-owner Starwood with new offer

* Marriott's new offer worth $79.53 per share, or $13.6
billion
* Offer tops Anbang's $78-per-share bid
* Starwood shares up 4 percent; Marriott down 1.6 percent
(Adds Marriott CEO, analyst comments)
By Mike Stone and Arunima Banerjee
March 21 Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide
Inc, owner of the Sheraton and Westin brands, accepted a
higher $13.6 billion acquisition offer from peer Marriott
International Inc, spurning a bid from China's Anbang
Insurance Group.
The move dramatically raises the stakes in the bidding war
since the deal with Marriott prohibits Starwood from
communicating with Anbang, which already owns New York's Waldorf
Astoria hotel.
If Anbang had succeeded with its offer, the acquisition
would have been the largest ever by a Chinese company in the
United States. It would not comment on Monday on whether it was
planning a new bid.
Marriott raised the cash portion of its offer to $21 per
share from $2, valuing the total bid, which also includes stock,
at $79.53 as of Friday's close of trading. The company had
clinched a deal with Starwood in November for $72.08 per share.
"In the further diligence we have completed in last five
months, we have become even more convinced of the tremendous
opportunity presented by this merger," Marriott Chief Executive
Officer Arne Sorenson told analysts on a conference call. "That
confidence is reflected in our higher offer."
Starwood shares were up 4 percent at $83.79 in afternoon
trading. Marriott was down 1.6 percent at $72.02.
"We believe this is the best bid Marriott is willing to
make," Canaccord Genuity analyst Ryan Meliker wrote in a note.
A group led by Anbang had challenged Marriott with an
initial non-binding offer of $12.8 billion on March 14, raising
it later to $13.16 billion, or $78 per share in cash.
"It's likely that the Anbang consortium will increase its
offer because that group may be motivated more by obtaining
Western assets and shifting capital outside China than by
generating value or earnings accretion," Nomura Securities
International Inc analysts wrote in a note.
An acquisition of Starwood by Anbang would probably face a
review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States, an interagency panel that reviews deals to ensure they
do not harm national security. However, sources have said both
sides believe that deal would receive CFIUS clearance.
A Marriott-Starwood combination would create the world's
largest hotel chain with top brands that also include Ritz
Carlton and the Autograph Collection.
"The power of the information and guest relationships to me
is the greatest value that would come out of this for Marriott,"
said Bjorn Hanson, a professor of hospitality and tourism at New
York University. "Control of so much information enables for
there to be better targeted marketing and pricing," he said.
The combined company will have more than 5,500 hotels with
1.1 million rooms worldwide, giving Marriott a greater presence
in markets such as Europe, Latin America and Asia and allowing
it to better compete with apartment-sharing startups such as
Airbnb.
Marriott's merger with Starwood has cleared antitrust review
in the United States and Canada. Approvals from the European
Union and China are pending.
Under the revised agreement, Starwood would pay a breakup
fee of $450 million, up from $400 million previously.
The investor group Anbang is leading also includes private
equity firms J.C. Flowers & Co from the United States and
China's Primavera Capital.
Lazard and Citigroup Global Markets Inc are
financial advisers to Starwood, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
is its legal counsel. Deutsche Bank Securities
advised Marriott.
PJT Partners Inc is Anbang's financial adviser,
while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is its legal
counsel.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and
Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Lisa Von Ahn)