EU clears Marriott's purchase of Starwood Hotels

BRUSSELS, June 27 U.S. hotel chain Marriott
International secured EU antitrust approval on Monday
for its cash and share purchase of Starwood Hotels and Resorts
Worldwide Inc.
The deal, currently worth about $12.1 billion, will put
Marriott's brands including the Ritz-Carlton and Starwood's
Sheraton and Westin chains together to create the world's
largest hotel company and is one of many in the sector this
year.
"This is an important merger for the hotel industry and its
customers. Our investigation confirmed that the hotel sector
will remain competitive for customers in Europe following the
merger," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in
a statement.
Reuters reported on June 14 that the EU was set to clear the
deal without conditions.
