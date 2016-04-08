UPDATE 1-Marriott, Starwood Hotels stockholders approve deal

(Adds details)
April 8 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
and Marriott International Inc said on Friday
the stockholders of the companies voted to approve Marriott's
acquisition of Starwood to create the world's largest hotel
company.
Holders of more than 97 percent of Marriott shares and over
95 percent of Starwood shares voted in favor of the
cash-and-stock deal, which was valued at $12.41 billion as of
Thursday.
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co last week abandoned its
$14 billion offer for Starwood Hotels, clearing the way for
Marriott to buy the owner of Sheraton and Westin hotel brands.
Marriott raised the cash portion of its offer to $21 per
share on March 21 from $2 per share, valuing the total bid at
$73.42 per share as of Thursday.
Marriott said the deal was on track to close mid-2016.
"Our teams continue to plan the integration of our two
companies," Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said.
The deal has cleared the pre-merger antitrust review in the
United States and Canada and awaits approvals in the European
Union and China.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian)