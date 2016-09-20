UPDATE 1-China's OK clears last hurdle for Marriott's deal to buy Starwood

(Adds background, share movement)
Sept 20 Chinese antitrust regulators approved
Marriott International Inc's deal to buy Starwood Hotels
& Resorts Worldwide Inc, clearing the way for the
combined company to become the world's largest hotel chain.
China's Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) review was the only
remaining merger clearance for the deal after the companies
secured approvals from more than 40 countries including the
United States and Canada.
The merged group would become the largest hotel operator in
China with a 4.1 percent market share, followed by Homeinns
Hotel & Management at 4 percent and China Lodging Group at 3.9
percent, data from research firm Euromonitor International
showed last month.
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co abandoned its
pursuit for Starwood in April after a bidding war with Marriott.
Mofcom has blocked two transactions since China's
antimonopoly law came into force in 2008, compared with 1,447
unconditional clearances, according to data compiled by law firm
Norton Rose Fulbright.
Shareholders of both Marriott and Starwood approved the deal
in April.
The combined company will have an enterprise value of $36
billion and over 5,500 hotels with 1.1 million rooms.
The deal will give Marriott greater access in markets such
as Europe and Latin America, besides helping compete with
apartment-sharing startups such as Airbnb.
Marriott and Starwood expect the transaction to be completed
before the market opening on Sept. 23.
Marriott's shares were up 3.4 percent at $70.68 in late
morning trading on Tuesday. Starwood was up 3.2 percent at
$77.47.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)