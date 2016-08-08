China extends Marriott-Starwood deal review by up to 60 days

Aug 8 China has extended its review of Marriott
International Inc's acquisition of Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide Inc by up to 60 days, the companies
said on Monday.
Marriott's deal to buy Starwood, the operator of Sheraton
and Westin hotels, has been cleared by antitrust authorities in
the United States, the European Union and Canada, among others.
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co had made a rival bid for
Starwood, but abandoned its pursuit of the hotel operator in
April.
