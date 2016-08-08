版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 21:05 BJT

China extends Marriott-Starwood deal review by up to 60 days

Aug 8 China has extended its review of Marriott International Inc's acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc by up to 60 days, the companies said on Monday.

Marriott's deal to buy Starwood, the operator of Sheraton and Westin hotels, has been cleared by antitrust authorities in the United States, the European Union and Canada, among others.

China's Anbang Insurance Group Co had made a rival bid for Starwood, but abandoned its pursuit of the hotel operator in April. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐