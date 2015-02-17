版本:
Starwood Hotels CEO Frits van Paasschen resigns

Feb 17 Hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said Chief Executive Frits van Paasschen has resigned by mutual agreement.

Paasschen, who took over as CEO in September 2007, will continue with as a consultant to assist in the transition, the company said.

The owner of the St. Regis and Sheraton brands of hotels said last week it would spin off its timeshare business as it looks to focus on operating properties instead of owning them. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
