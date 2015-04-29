UPDATE 1-Starwood Hotels exploring strategic alternatives; profit beats

(Adds results, details)
April 29 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
said it was exploring strategic and financial
alternatives and "no option is off the table."
Shares of Starwood, which owns the St. Regis and Sheraton
hotel brands, rose 8.4 percent to $87.55 in heavy premarket
trading on Wednesday.
The company, which has a market valuation of about $14
billion, also reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by higher occupancy at its properties.
Starwood, which has been transitioning into an "asset-light"
strategy, has sold properties worth about $1.5 billion over the
past two years. The spin-off of Starwood's timeshare business
was the latest in that plan.
In February, the company announced the resignation of
long-time Chief Executive Frits van Paasschen.
Starwood said on Wednesday it had retained Lazard to assist
in exploring alternatives.
Net income attributable to Starwood fell to $99 million, or
58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from
$137 million, or 72 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 65 cents per share.
Revenue fell 2.9 pct to $1.42 billion. System-wide
international occupancy increased 2.3 percent at Starwood
properties.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 57 cents per share
on revenue of $1.46 billion according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said it now expects a profit of $2.94-$3.04 per
share for 2015, above analysts' estimate of $2.97 per share.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. and Radhika Rukmangadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)