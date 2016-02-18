Starwood Hotels, Marriott cut key revenue metric forecast

Feb 18 U.S. hotel operators Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and Marriott International cut their 2016 forecast for a key revenue metric amid fears of slowing global economic growth.

Shares of Starwood fell 3.4 percent to $64.65, while Marriott's dropped 4 percent to $64.00.

Starwood cut its 2016 revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth forecast to 2-4 percent in constant dollars, from 4-6 percent, and Marriott trimmed to 3-5 percent from 4-6 percent.

RevPAR, a metric of hotel health, is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.

Weakness in the energy and manufacturing industries in the United States also led Marriott to lower its RevPAR forecast, Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said on a conference call on Thursday.

"...I think we look at a world in which there is obviously more anxiety in the marketplace. There is a bit more anxiety about what GDP growth is going to look like in 2016," Sorenson said.

Marriott said it expected transient business demand, which reflects individuals traveling for business and leisure purposes, to grow at a lower rate than that of group business demand, which shows bulk corporate bookings.

U.S. economic growth braked sharply in the fourth quarter to an annual rate of 0.7 percent, as businesses stepped up efforts to reduce an inventory glut and a strong dollar and tepid global demand weighed on exports. (reut.rs/1SUyRfC)

Analysts are seeing demand trend decelerating in the lodging sector in 2016.

"For the U.S., the demand trends have been gradually indicating towards recession since last Fall," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Patrick Scholes told Reuters.

Starwood said its North America RevPAR growth slowed to 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 5.1 percent a year earlier, while the overall average daily rate fell 2.7 percent, led by declines in Europe, Africa and China.

Marriott said on Wednesday its RevPAR growth in North America slowed to 4 percent in the fourth quarter, from 6.7 percent.

UBS analyst Robin Farley lowered his 2016 forecast for U.S. RevPAR growth for the lodging sector to 3.3 percent from 5.6 percent.

"Apart from macro factors underlying our lodging revenue forecasts, supply growth in the U.S. is another factor impacting our RevPAR estimates," Farley wrote in a note.

Farley said he expects 2016 hotel room supply to grow at 1.9 percent, compared with previous estimate of 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)