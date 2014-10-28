Starwood Hotels profit falls 31 pct as residential sales slump

Oct 28 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by
a fall in revenue in its residential business.
The company's net profit fell to $109 million, or 59 cents
per share, for the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $157
million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share.
Revenue from sales of residential units fell to $2 million
from $43 million. Total revenue fell 1 percent to $1.49 billion.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)