Starwood Hotels profit falls 31 pct as residential sales slump

Oct 28 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in revenue in its residential business.

The company's net profit fell to $109 million, or 59 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $157 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share.

Revenue from sales of residential units fell to $2 million from $43 million. Total revenue fell 1 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)