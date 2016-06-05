Saudi Real Estate, U.S. Starwood agree on Riyadh project

DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Real Estate Co has
agreed with U.S. firm Starwood Hotels and Resorts to
build two hotels next to a district of Riyadh which the
government plans to develop into an international business zone.
Starwood will manage a five-star hotel under its Westin
brand and a four-star hotel under its Element brand, Saudi Real
Estate, which owns the land, said on Sunday without giving
details of construction plans.
The project will be adjacent to the multibillion-dollar King
Abdullah Financial District, the company said. The district was
launched in 2006 to house banks and the financial regulator but
has struggled to attract tenants.
The government said in April that it would rescue the
financial district by transforming it into a special business
zone with competitive regulations, visa exemptions for
foreigners working there, and direct connections to Riyadh's
international airport.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)