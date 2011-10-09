Starwood shares could be set to double-Barron's

UPDATE 2-SoftBank expects to gain from Trump's promised deregulation
* Trump's promised deregulation to make doing business easier -Son
Oct 9 Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N could see its shares double, helped by the company's move to become more of a manager of hotels, rather than an owner, according to an article in Barron's Oct. 10 edition.
Shares of Starwood and other hotel companies have been hit hard because of uncertainty in the European markets and fears of a potential recession, the article said.
The Barron's article cites one portfolio manager as valuing Starwood shares at $81. They closed on Friday at $40.93. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Trump's promised deregulation to make doing business easier -Son
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent