公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 9日 星期日 23:59 BJT

Starwood shares could be set to double-Barron's

Oct 9 Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N could see its shares double, helped by the company's move to become more of a manager of hotels, rather than an owner, according to an article in Barron's Oct. 10 edition.

Shares of Starwood and other hotel companies have been hit hard because of uncertainty in the European markets and fears of a potential recession, the article said.

The Barron's article cites one portfolio manager as valuing Starwood shares at $81. They closed on Friday at $40.93. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

