Starwood to sell Louvre Hotels to Chinese partner

PARIS Nov 12 U.S. investment group Starwood
Capital said it agreed to sell Europe's No. 2 budget operator,
Louvre Hotels Group, to Chinese partner Jin Jiang International
Holdings Co. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
2015, Starwood and Jin Jiang said in a joint statement on
Wednesday.
Louvre Hotels has a network of more than 1,100 hotels in
more than 40 countries worldwide, ranging from one to five stars
under the Premiere Classe, Campanile, Kyriad, Tulip Inn, Golden
Tulip, Kyriad Prestige and Royal Tulip brands.
Its sale had attracted interest from potential buyers
ranging from private equity groups to France's Accor,
Europe's largest hotel group.
In November 2011, Louvre Hotels Group and Chinese
hospitality and travel conglomerate Jin Jiang International
Holdings established a commercial partnership which notably
introduced co-branding for some hotels in major cities in China
and France.
Starwood Capital took on Louvre Hotels as part of its
acquisition of Taittinger's hotel and champagne empire in 2005.
