Starwood Waypoint, Colony American to merge in all-stock deal

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust said it agreed to merge with Colony American Homes Inc , a provider of single family residences for rent, in an all-stock deal.
The combined company is expected to have an asset value of $7.7 billion, and own and manage over 30,000 homes, Starwood Waypoint said on Monday.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.