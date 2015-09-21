版本:
Starwood Waypoint, Colony American to merge in all-stock deal

Sept 21 Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust said it agreed to merge with Colony American Homes Inc , a provider of single family residences for rent, in an all-stock deal.

The combined company is expected to have an asset value of $7.7 billion, and own and manage over 30,000 homes, Starwood Waypoint said on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

