China Life agrees to invest $2 bln in Starwood Capital U.S. hotel portfolio

HONG KONG Oct 19 State-owned China Life
Insurance Co Ltd is leading a group of investors
injecting $2 billion into Starwood Capital's U.S. hotels
portfolio, adding to a string of deals in the sector by mainland
Chinese buyers this year.
China Life will be the lead investor in the properties, with
sovereign wealth funds and others in the portfolio of 280
limited-service hotels in U.S., Connecticut-based investment
firm Starwood said in a statement on Tuesday.
Starwood Capital, which has no links with leisure group
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, didn't identify any of the
other investors. It owns about 2,600 hotels globally, including
Groupe du Louvre, TMI Hospitality, InTown Suites, and manages
about $51 billion in assets.
China Life, the country's biggest insurer, has flagged its
interest in stepping up overseas investments as it seeks to
diversify its $360 billion portfolio which is largely exposed to
domestic Chinese market.
Chinese buyers are also targeting overseas real assets to
protect against a depreciating currency and as they seek higher
yields. Analysts say some of the recent hotel acquisitions by
Chinese groups are aimed at capturing a bigger share of outbound
Chinese tourists.
Among other notable hotel deals by Chinese investors in
recent times are Anbang Insurance Group's $1.95 billion purchase
of New York luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria in 2015. In April this
year, China's HNA Group, an aviation and shipping conglomerate,
agreed to buy the owner of Radisson hotel chain.
But earlier this year Anbang eventually dropped a $14
billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, operator of
the Sheraton and Westin hotel brands, after an intense bidding
war with Marriott International Inc.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)