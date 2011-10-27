UPDATE 1-Starwood swings to Q3 profit, raises EPS outlook

* EPS $0.84 vs yr ago -$0.06
Oct 27 Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc
swung to a third-quarter profit, helped by higher
revenue and a favorable tax settlement, and the company raised
its profit outlook for the year.
Starwood forecast a full-year profit of $1.75-$1.79 a share,
compared with its previous outlook of $1.67-$1.77 a share.
The company, which franchises and manages hotels under the
high-end Sheraton, W and Le Meridien brands, said third-quarter
profit was $163 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a
loss of $6 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.
Starwood said a favorable settlement of an IRS audit
contributed about 18 a share to its third-quarter earnings.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.37 billion. In hotels open at
least a year, revPAR, a key industry metric calculated by
multiplying average daily room rate by occupancy rate, was up
11.6 percent year-over-year.
Analysts, on average, forecast earnings of 39 cents on
revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/s.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore and Brad Dorfman in
Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)