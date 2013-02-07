Starwood Hotels profit falls; sees higher demand in 2013

Feb 7 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
, whose brands include Sheraton and Westin, reported a 59
percent fall in fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations
as costs rose, and said it expects demand to be higher this
year.
"The year looks to be somewhat stronger than 2012, as the
uncertainty we saw in major world economies is showing signs of
giving way to stronger demand growth," Chief Executive Frits van
Paasschen said in a statement.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $65 million,
or 33 cents per share, from $158 million, or 80 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company, which also franchises
the W, St. Regis and Le Meridien brands, earned 70 cents per
share from continuing operations.