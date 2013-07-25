Starwood Hotels profit beats estimates helped by lower costs

July 25 Quarterly earnings at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, operator of Sheraton hotels, jumped 12 percent to beat expectations as lower costs drove margins, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $137 million, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $122 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 79 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its adjusted earnings forecast, including Bal Harbour, to $2.81 to $2.88 per share for 2013, from its earlier forecast of $2.75 to $2.83 per share.