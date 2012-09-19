版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places Starwood's Baa3 ratings on review for upgrade

Sept 19 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc : * Moody's places starwood's baa3 ratings on review for upgrade * Rpt-moody's places starwood's baa3 ratings on review for upgrade

