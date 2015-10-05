REFILE-Lions Gate Entertainment in talks to merge with Starz - LA Times

(Corrects to Los Angeles from Los Angels in third graph)
Oct 5 Movie and television studio Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp is in advanced talks to merge with
John Malone's premium TV cable network Starz, Los
Angeles Times reported, citing sources.
The two companies have held high-level talks for several
months and have also considered a variety of partnerships, a
source told the newspaper. (lat.ms/1jKXtYA)
The valuation of the two companies is one of the factor
complicating the deal, Los Angeles Times reported.
Starz and Lions Gate were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)