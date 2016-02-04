UPDATE 1-Lions Gate says to explore combination with Starz

(Adds background)

Feb 4 Movie and TV studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp said on Thursday it would explore a combination with media mogul John Malone's premium cable TV network Starz.

The studio behind the Hunger Games franchise also reported a 2.31 percent stake in class A shares of Starz and a 26.26 percent stake in its class B shares.

Los Angeles Times, citing sources, reported in October that Lions Gate was in advanced talks to merge with Starz.

The two companies have not been able to come to terms over valuation, according to several reports.

Starz's rival movie channel Epix, which Lions Gate co-owns with Viacom Inc and MGM, also remains a bone of contention in the deal's closing, LA Times had reported.

Lions Gate's stake represents about 14.7 percent of the voting power in Starz, which makes TV shows such as "Outlander" and "Da Vinci's Demons".

Starz was spun off from Malone's Liberty Media Corp in 2013. Since then there have been reports the company has been in merger talks with Twenty-First Century Fox, CBS Corp and AMC Networks Inc.

Malone is a member of Lions Gate's board and reported a 3.3 percent stake in the company in November. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)