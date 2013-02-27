Starz quarterly revenue falls

BRIEF-Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Feb 27 U.S. pay-TV network Starz's quarterly revenue fell 2 percent to $422 million.
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization rose 8 percent to $101 million.
Starz, which runs eponymous movie and TV channels as well as the Encore movie channels, was spun-off from Liberty Media Corp and became a separate listed company in January.
* CEO Paul Boynton's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $5.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oMjaxP) Further company coverage:
* Tennant Company announces offering of its senior notes due 2025