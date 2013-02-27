版本:
2013年 2月 28日

Starz quarterly revenue falls

Feb 27 U.S. pay-TV network Starz's quarterly revenue fell 2 percent to $422 million.

Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization rose 8 percent to $101 million.

Starz, which runs eponymous movie and TV channels as well as the Encore movie channels, was spun-off from Liberty Media Corp and became a separate listed company in January.
