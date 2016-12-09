SBI to sell $266 mln stake in life insurance arm to KKR, Temasek

MUMBAI Dec 9 State Bank of India has
agreed to sell a 3.9 percent stake in its life insurance arm to
affiliates of KKR and Temasek for 17.94 billion
rupees ($266 million), the nation's biggest lender said on
Friday.
The affiliates of KKR and Temasek will pick up 1.95 percent
each in SBI Life, valuing the insurer at 460 billion rupees, the
lender said in a statement, adding the deal was subject to
regulatory approvals.
SBI Life will consider an initial public offering of shares
during the next financial year beginning April 2017 depending on
market conditions, Chief Executive Arijit Basu told Reuters.
State Bank of India currently owns 74 percent of the life
insurance business, while BNP Paribas Cardif owns the remainder.
After the sale to KKR and Temasek, SBI's stake in the
insurer will fall to 70.1 percent.
BNP Paribas Cardif continues to evaluate an offer from State
Bank of India to pick up a further 10 percent stake in SBI Life,
Basu said.
Kotak Mahindra Capital and SBI Capital Markets were the
advisers on the deal with KKR and Temasek.
($1 = 67.4429 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)