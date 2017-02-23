版本:
Brazil agency grants preliminary license to China's State Grid -document

SAO PAULO Feb 23 Brazil's environmental agency Ibama granted China's State Grid Corp a preliminary license to a second transmission line to connect Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the Amazon to the grid, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

State Grid still has to secure a second authorization to start construction. Last month, Reuters reported the environmental license, which took longer than expected to be issued, would be granted in February. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Grant McCool)
