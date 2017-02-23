Brazil agency grants preliminary license to China's State Grid -document

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
SAO PAULO Feb 23 Brazil's environmental agency Ibama granted China's State Grid Corp a preliminary license to a second transmission line to connect Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the Amazon to the grid, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.
State Grid still has to secure a second authorization to start construction. Last month, Reuters reported the environmental license, which took longer than expected to be issued, would be granted in February. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Grant McCool)
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.