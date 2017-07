July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer Markel Corp said on Wednesday it would buy property and casualty insurer State National Companies Inc for about $919 million.

Markel will pay State National shareholders $21 per share in cash, a 6.8 percent premium to State National's Tuesday closing price. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)