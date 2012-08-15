New Issue-State Street sells $500 mln perpetuals

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 15 State Street Corp on Tuesday sold $500 million of non-cumulative preferred stock perpetuals, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STATE STREET CORP AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-MINUS CALLABLE 09/15/2017
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.