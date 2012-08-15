版本:
New Issue-State Street sells $500 mln perpetuals

Aug 15 State Street Corp on Tuesday sold
$500 million of non-cumulative preferred stock perpetuals, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman
Sachs, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: STATE STREET CORP 

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE STK        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  08/21/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH BBB-MINUS                    CALLABLE    09/15/2017

