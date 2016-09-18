U.S. financials ETF investors face tax bill after index revamp

| NEW YORK, Sept 18
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Investors who own some bank
sector funds may be in for an unwanted surprise: a tax bill.
The largest U.S. financials ETF, the $15 billion Financial
Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), is paying out a large
dividend that will be taxable for the fund's investors,
according to a company notice distributed to some clients
Friday.
The payment brings the fund in line with a new mandate by
index firms S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and MSCI Inc
that makes many real-estate investment trusts their own
standalone business sector. The REITs were formerly held in
financial sector funds, alongside banks, insurers and other
related firms.
As a result, financial sector index funds are shedding
real-estate assets. The XLF ETF, which owns a real-estate ETF,
has said it is now sending its shares of that Real Estate Select
Sector SPDR Fund to investors. Fund manager State
Street Global Advisors has estimated nearly a fifth of
the fund's assets will be paid out in the one-time distribution,
scheduled for Thursday.
Some 20 to 30 percent of that payout "is expected to be
taxed as ordinary income," State Street said in the notice to
clients, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Ordinary U.S. income tax rates currently top out at 39.6
percent, higher than the 20 percent maximum "long-term capital
gains" rate for many investment profits.
The remaining 70 to 80 percent of the dividend "will be
treated as return of capital," and likely not taxed, according
to the notice. The figures are an estimate as of Sept. 9 and
subject to change, the document said.
State Street did not respond to requests for comment.
ETFs are generally known for offering tax advantages. Unlike
mutual funds, they can often swap out securities instead of cash
to meet redemptions, sidestepping a taxable transaction in the
process.
The full tax hit for index funds from the real-estate sector
switch is not yet clear. Some other financials index funds, such
as the Vanguard Financials ETF, took a different
approach than XLF, selling their real-estate shares without
paying a special dividend.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)