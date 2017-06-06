Ex-State Street exec to plead guilty in U.S. to fraud scheme

BOSTON, June 6 A former State Street Corp
executive has agreed to plead guilty in connection with
a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on
billions of dollars of trades, according to court papers filed
on Tuesday.
Edward Pennings, a former senior managing director in State
Street's London office, has agreed to plead guilty to one court
of conspiring to commit both wire fraud and securities fraud,
according to a plea agreement filed in federal court in Boston.
In addition, Richard Boomgaardt, who was head of State
Street's transition management desk for Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, was charged in a related case with one court of
conspiring to commit wire fraud and securities fraud.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)