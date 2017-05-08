版本:
MOVES-State Street Global names new global head of defined contribution

May 8 State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Dave Ireland global head of defined contribution.

Ireland joins from Wellington Management, where he was director of defined contribution distribution. Prior to that, Ireland worked for more than 13 years at SSGA.

Based in Boston, he will report to Barry Smith, head of Americas institutional client group.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
