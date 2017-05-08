MOVES-State Street Global names new global head of defined contribution

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Dave Ireland global head of defined contribution.
Ireland joins from Wellington Management, where he was director of defined contribution distribution. Prior to that, Ireland worked for more than 13 years at SSGA.
Based in Boston, he will report to Barry Smith, head of Americas institutional client group.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.