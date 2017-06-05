版本:
MOVES-State Street names new head of EMEA global exchange unit

June 5 Financial services provider State Street Corp named David Pagliaro as the head of State Street Global Exchange for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Based in London, Pagliaro will report to John Plansky, global head of State Street Global Exchange and Liz Nolan, co-head of global services for EMEA.

Prior to joining State Street, Pagliaro worked for S&P Capital IQ for nine years. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
