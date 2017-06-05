MOVES-State Street names new head of EMEA global exchange unit

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 5 Financial services provider State Street Corp named David Pagliaro as the head of State Street Global Exchange for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Based in London, Pagliaro will report to John Plansky, global head of State Street Global Exchange and Liz Nolan, co-head of global services for EMEA.
Prior to joining State Street, Pagliaro worked for S&P Capital IQ for nine years. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.