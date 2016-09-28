MOVES-Citizens Financial CFO Eric Aboaf to join State Street

Sept 28 Citizens Financial Group Inc said Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf will leave the bank to take on the same role at State Street Corp.

Aboaf has been the finance head at Citizens Financial since April 2015 and will be with the bank until Dec. 16.

Former Citizens Financial CFO John Fawcett, who retired last April, will serve as interim CFO.

Aboaf, who was with Citigroup Inc for about 12 years before he joined Citizens Financial, will succeed Mike Bell at State Street. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)