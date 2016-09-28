Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Citizens Financial Group Inc said Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf will leave the bank to take on the same role at State Street Corp.
Aboaf has been the finance head at Citizens Financial since April 2015 and will be with the bank until Dec. 16.
Former Citizens Financial CFO John Fawcett, who retired last April, will serve as interim CFO.
Aboaf, who was with Citigroup Inc for about 12 years before he joined Citizens Financial, will succeed Mike Bell at State Street. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.