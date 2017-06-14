版本:
2017年 6月 15日

MOVES-State Street Global names new institutional sales head for SPDR business

June 14 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corp, said on Wednesday it appointed Kathryn Sweeney as head of its SPDR Americas institutional sales.

Sweeney joins the company from Goldman Sachs, where she was global head of distribution and product strategy for the securities division. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
